Heartbreak for UAE as Afghanistan win T20 series

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 12:34 AM

In the end, the UAE fell short of the desired target, losing the final T20 International against the hugely experienced Afghanistan team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With the series tied at 1-1 going into the third and final match of the series, the UAE were hoping for the perfect performance.

But their batsmen failed to live up to the expectations and despite a spirited fightback from the bowlers, the UAE lost by four wickets on Tuesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the UAE suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 75-7 in the 13th over of the innings.

Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq (4/20) destroyed the UAE batting line up with an inspired spell.

But some good contributions from the lower order — Ali Naseer (21), Muhammad Jawadullah (13) after skipper and opener Muhammad Waseem’s 27 — eventually helped the home team post 126 for nine in 20 overs.

The Afghans reached home in the 19th over, losing six wickets with Hazratullah Zazai top-scoring with 36.

Afghanistan won the first match by 72 runs before the UAE bounced back to clinch the second game by 11 runs on December 31.

It was a good learning experience for the home team nevertheless.