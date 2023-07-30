Hardik Pandya rues poor batting in India's six wicket defeat to West Indies

Shardul Thakur (left) of India walks off the field after being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 3:29 PM

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya blamed poor batting for India's six-wicket defeat to the West Indies in the second one-dayer at Barbados on Saturday.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India were put into bat after the hosts won the toss and it was initially smooth sailing as Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) stitched together an opening partnership of 90.

But the top order suffered a collapse and India soon found themselves at 113-5 before Suryakumar Yadav (24) attempted to rescue the innings.

However, a second collapse in the lower order saw India bowled out for 181, with Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each on a track that aided the bowlers.

In response, Shardul Thakur cleaned up the top order with three wickets after Kyle Mayers gave them a quick start with 36 off 28 deliveries, which included two sixes.

But West Indies skipper Shai Hope (63 not out) and Keacy Carty (48 not out) played patient knocks to chase down the target, wrapping up the match in the 37th over.

Pandya admitted that batting let the team down on a good wicket.

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman hit fielders and got out. Disappointing but many things to learn," Pandya said.

"The way our openers batted, especially Ishan, struck it well and is good for India. Shardul got us back in with his bowling. Hope and Carty batted well and got them through.

Hope, who was named player of the match, was pleased with his effort.

"When things are difficult, you've got to find ways to score quickly on that wicket, especially against a quality bowling attack like India," said Hope.

"Very satisfied, the aim was to get back into the series. We've got to win one more and need to come back strongly."

The final ODI will be played on Tuesday before a five-match Twenty20 series.

