Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic confirm divorce after 4 years together

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
The Indian Cricket Team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife, dancer and model Natasa Stankovic, confirmed their divorce in a statement on Thursday.
This announcement came after months of speculation and rumours on the couple's marital status.
"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us," the statement said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
They said the decision was "tough" to make and even spoke of their son, Agastya, "who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."
They finally asked for privacy during the "difficult and sensitive time".
The couple reportedly first met in 2018 in a nightclub and confirmed their engagement on January 1, 2020. In the same year, amidst Covid-19, Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31, 2020.
ALSO READ:
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
The Frenchman won the €270,000 Euram Bank Open in 2020 at the same venue in GC Adamstal, Ramsau when it was on the DP World Tour.
The American has an impressive professional record with 13 career wins, including his victory at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle
Royal Troon Golf Club rolls out the red carpet to golf’s elite that also includes 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers
The English great has been comfortable around the top of the leaderboard at the Majors this year and is our pick to lift the Claret Jug come Sunday
The two-time major winner from Spain watched the Euro 2024 final alongside English golfer Tyrrell Hatton
The American team played Australia at Etihad Arena as part of the three-match USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the Paris Olympics
The ambitious Welshman shot a three-under at Hawkstone Country Club in the US