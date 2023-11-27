Gladiators skipper Pooran aims for third Abu Dhabi T10 title

Captains pose with the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 8:21 PM

The stage is set for the 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 (November 28-December 9) which will get under way with the opening match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Hard-hitting West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who led Deccan Gladiators to victory last season, has been retained as captain by the defending champions.

Meanwhile, New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army will also continue with veteran all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Moeen Ali as captains.

The remaining teams made changes in leadership as Sikandar Raza handed over the reins of The Chennai Braves to Charith Asalanka.

Northern Warriors named Angelo Mathews as captain, and Delhi Bulls appointed Rovman Powell as skipper for the season.

Team Abu Dhabi picked Dwaine Pretorius to lead the side whilst Bangla Tigers made a surprise pick in Benny Howell as captain.

Pooran, who was the highest run-scorer last season with 345 runs in 10 matches, is aiming for a record third title for Gladiators this season.

“It was a good season for me the last time around, and I was happy to contribute to the team’s success, not only as captain but also as a batsman," he said.

"Our target this year is to retain the trophy and we will continue to play the kind of cricket we like to play. It would be an honour for me to lead the Gladiators to a record third title this time around. I am ready to take up any role the team wants me to."

The Gladiators and Northern Warriors are the only teams to have won two titles.

In Mathews, the Warriors have a hugely experienced player as captain.

“I am grateful to be considered to lead Northern Warriors, a franchise that has already achieved massive success in this league," he said.

"Warriors have already won two trophies and I would love to bring the trophy back to the team so that we all can script history together. This is an exciting format, and the fans can expect big things from our side."