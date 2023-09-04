Gambhir clarifies 'obscene gesture' to crowd after video goes viral, fans slam cricketer

Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who showed his middle finger to cheering spectators during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, on Monday said it was a riposte to "anti-India slogans" from a section of the crowd.
A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during India's high-octane tournament opener against their arch rivals, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.
The former opener was called out on social media, and fans did not take his gesture kindly. Some posters on X (formerly Twitter) called him "most insecure cricketer ever". Another person wrote: "Gautham needs to act with maturity. Very disappointing behaviour from him."
Speaking about the incident, Gambhir told mediapersons, "When you come to watch sport don't indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can't expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you full picture."
A commenter on X wrote: "We can listen clearly, but he will divert it to other things as we already know." The cricketer's gesture was called "too distasteful" by some.
A section of the media reported that chants of "Kohli, Kohli" were heard when Gambhir was walking back to the broadcasting area from the ground in Pallekele during the rain interruption.
However, Gambhir made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with chants of "Kohli, Kohli".
"Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted.
"There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other or laugh at it." Gambhir is part of the commentary team for the continental tournament.
Inputs from PTI
ALSO READ:
Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal
Zabeel Stables duo Seemar and O’Shea dominate nine-race card with three wins
Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his five-year term golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in the US
Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
Eight teams are participating in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 17
Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2