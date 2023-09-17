From wicketless debut to taking four wickets in an over, Siraj has come a long way

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka. — AFP

Mohammed Siraj, who stunned Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final with a spell of 6/21, has come a long way since his inauspicious ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide in 2019.

Siraj had a forgettable debut, going wicketless for 76 runs and was the most expensive bowler from either side.

It took him more than three years to get a second opportunity in an ODI game against West Indies and from that time onwards he has made steady progress in the Indian team as a white-ball specialist.

He has improved with each game and most importantly, he has become a wicket-taking bowler.

His biggest strength is the length he bowls in ODIs which is quite similar to the length he bowls in Test cricket. That he is one of the reasons he has become India's strike bowler.

In 29 ODIs, Siraj has taken 53 wickets at an astonishing average of 19.11.

Such is his impact that he is now the go-to guy for India when they need wickets.

Today’s performance in a big final showed how he can run through the opposition on his day and can win the game single-handedly with the ball.

With Siraj, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami, India's pace attack looks formidable.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav was fantastic, showing the kind of form the team management expects from him in the World Cup.

Now if the batters continue to bring their A-game, like they did against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match, it will take a special effort from the rival teams to stop Rohit Sharma's men from winning their third 50 overs World Cup title.

