Former players slam Kohli for poor behaviour during fourth Test

Australia's Sam Konstas (left) argues with India's Virat Kohli (right) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AFP

Former cricketers slammed Virat Kohli after the ICC fined Indian batting superstar 20 percent of his match fee for deliberately bumping shoulders with young Australian batsman Sam Konstas in the fourth Test on Thursday.

The Indian veteran made forceful contact with the 19-year-old debutant after Konstas belted the bowlers around the Melbourne Cricket Ground on his way to a blistering 60 off 65 balls.

It sparked a heated exchange between the pair in the first session, with Konstas' fellow opener Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough intervening.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that Kohli "has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct".

Kohli, who is considered one of the best batters of this generation, was criticised by many for his on-field actions.

"Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation," Ricky Ponting said on Australia's Channel Seven. "No doubt in my mind whatsoever.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that."

Former India coach Ravi Shastri called Kohli's actions "absolutely unnecessary".

"Virat's a senior player, he's been captain... he'll have his own explanations with regards to that, but it's one thing you don't want to see," he said on Fox Sports.

"One person who will be watching, his eyes locked into the proceedings, is (match referee) Andy Pycroft."