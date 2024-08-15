Former Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam set to play at No.4 spot against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's stalwart batter Babar Azam is set to play at the number four spot in their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The sources told Geo News that Abdullah Shafiq's position in the team as an opener is "not under threat," and captain Shan Masood will bat at the number three spot.

Apart from opening, Babar has featured in the number three spot in limited-over cricket. However, the trend started to change in red-ball cricket during Pakistan's tour of Australia last year.

In 2022, during Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka, Babar came out to bat in the number three spot. Later in the year, Babar featured in the number three spot during the second Test against England. But Babar has been shifted to the number four spot in Pakistan's batting set-up.

The sources also said that batter Muhammad Huraira is a strong candidate to make his debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh.

While talking about Pakistan's bowling line-up, the sources said that the pitch will be suited for bowlers. As a result, Pakistan will field three fast bowlers and one spinner.

"Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and the third fast bowler will be Mir Hamza," the sources told Geo News.

The two-match Test series will kick off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach.