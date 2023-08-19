Former Dubai resident Mahika called up to England's T20, ODI squads

Photo: Malaysia Cricket/X

Dubai resident Mahika Gaur has been called up to England's T20 and ODI squads to face Sri Lanka later this month, it was announced on Saturday.

Mahika, a tall left-arm pacer, caught the eye of the England selectors after her showing in the Women's Hundred with Manchester Originals.

The 17-year-old, who holds a British passport, represented the UAE for four years during which she played 19 women's T20 Internationals, taking nine wickets.

She had made her debut against Indonesia in Bangkok in 2019. Her last match was the game between UAE Women and Pakistan Women in Sylhet last year.

"Mahika (Gaur) is a very exciting talent. Left-arm swing bowlers of over six-foot tall are unique in women's cricket. Mahika has shown consistently this summer that she is a threat with the new ball and we are excited to see how she performs at international level," England coach Jon Lewis was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"With a World Cup coming up next year it's imperative we develop the squad and players can gain international caps and experience. The chance to play at venues around the country is exciting. It's great the opening fixture against Sri Lanka at Hove is now sold out. After an incredible Ashes summer, we want to maintain momentum on and off the field and look forward to getting started," he added.

Mahika was a student Dubai College before leaving for the UK on a sports scholarship.

