For Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali and wife Samiya, World Cup in India will be rare chance for family reunion

Photos: ha55an_ali/Instagram

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 8:27 AM

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali and Indian citizen Samiya Arzoo exchanged wedding vows at Dubai's Atlantis The Palm in 2019. On April 6, 2021, the cricketer shared the news of their daughter's birth. Ever since their wedding, Samiya hasn't been able to make the trip to her home country, but all that will change now.

Samiya's father will meet two-year-old Helena for the first time during the ICC Cricket World Cup when India will play against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14. "I can’t wait to hold my grandchild,” said Liyakat Khan, a retired Block Development Officer from Haryana’s Nuh district.

His wife travelled to Pakistan in 2021 when Samiya was expecting her first child. Liyakat hopes to meet his daughter again in Ahmedabad.

The 63-year-old grandfather lived in fear and anticipation leading up to the announcement of the Pakistan squad. Hasan Ali's name didn't appear on the initial roster when it was first announced until teammate Naseem Shah sustained an injury during the Asia Cup. Ali was subsequently selected as a last-minute replacement.

Liyakat, who lives in Chandeni village, heaved a sigh of relief when the Pakistan team was granted a travel visa at the last minute. The long-awaited family reunion will finally take place during the most-watched game of the tournament.

In an interview with Indian Express, Liyakat said he hopes to see his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter at his home in Chandeni and hopes for a better political relationship between the two nations.

A cricket enthusiast, Liyakat wants to give 'regards' to coach Rahul Dravid and take a photograph with his favourite player, Virat Kohli and said he would request his son-in-law to help him get one.

