Fearless Afghanistan aim to continue dream run in World Cup

By Reuters Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 10:25 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 10:26 PM

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi vowed to continue their dream run in the World Cup after beating another former champion, Sri Lanka, on Monday by seven wickets.

Their bowlers had laid the foundation of their third win in six matches when they bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 241 in 49.3 overs.

Three of their top five batters, including Shahidi, then produced half-centuries in a clinical chase which they accomplished in 45.2 overs to move to the fifth place in the points table.

Azmatullah Omarzai (73) scored the winning run with Shahidi (58) looking on from the other end.

Afghanistan, who registered one win in the 2015 World Cup and none in 2019, now have an outright chance of making the last four in India.

Shahidi said the team would continue to play positive cricket.

"Quite happy and proud of the team. Happy with the way we performed in all three departments. The last game gave us lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target. It was a very professional performance from the bowlers today. All the coaching and managing staff are working hard and giving us confidence," said Shahidi in a post-match presentation.

"Jonathan (Trott) (the head coach) is always positive, before the Pakistan game he told me one word and that changed my mindset a lot. As a captain, you should lead from the front and that's what I am trying to do, I will try to maintain that in the rest of the tournament."

Shahidi and his men had stunned holders England and 1992 champions Pakistan earlier in the competition and they proved those were no flukes with yet another impressive display against Sri Lanka.

Put into bat, several Sri Lankan batters got their eyes in but could not quite capitalise on those starts.

After the fall of Dimuth Karunaratne in the sixth over, Kusal Mendis (39) forged half-century partnerships with Pathum Nissanka (46) and Sadeera Samrawickrama (36) to steady the innings.

At 134-2 in the 28th over, Sri Lanka looked well placed to reach the 275-mark but the plucky Afghans struck at regular intervals to peg them back.

Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana raised 45 quick runs for the eighth wicket but Sri Lanka still fell short of the 250-mark.

Afghan left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 4-34, which fetched him player-of-the-match award.

"It feels pretty good, we have three wins in the tournament, happy to contribute and win the game," Farooqi said.

"I looked for swing early on but didn't get it so then I kept it simple and hit the right areas and that was the plan for the spell and I got success in it.

"We struggled in the past in the last overs...gave away too many runs but we bowled with variations today and the hard work in net sessions helped, couple of days rest also worked in our favour. We tried to bowl as many variations as possible."

Monday's game was also Rashid Khan's 100th one-day international.

"Rashid Khan is a special player and the best player in the world (He is playing his 100th ODI). He (Rashid Khan) is a very energetic guy and always keeps the team very lively," Shahidi said.

"I want to congratulate all the Afghanistan supporters and especially want to thank the Indian fans for coming out and supporting us."

Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over but Rahmat Shah (62) and Ibrahim Zadran (39) calmed the nerves with a 73-run partnership.

Kasun Rajitha dismissed Rahmat but not before the batter had brought up his second successive fifty of the tournament.

Shahidi and Omarzai mixed caution with occasional aggression in their unbroken century stand to take Afghanistan closer to the target.

With victory in sight, both decided to play their shots and Azmatullah scored the winning run when he attempted to hit a six and was dropped at deep midwicket.

"I think we were a little bit short of runs," Sri Lanka captain Mendis said after their fourth loss in six matches.

"We needed 280 or 300 on this pitch. I think the bowlers did well in the first 10 overs but it was tough after that."

Brief scores:

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka 241 all out in 49.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 46, Kusal Mendis 39, Sadeera Samarawickrama 36; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/34, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/38)

Afghanistan 242/3 in 45.2 overs (Azmatullah Omarzai 73 not out, Rahmat Shah 62, Hashmatullah Shahidi 58, Ibrahim Zadran 39; Dilshan Madushanka 2/48, Kasun Rajitha 1/48)