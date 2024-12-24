Entertainment takes over Dubai as ILT20 captures fans' imagination

A fan knocks the ball. — Supplied photo

The DP World International League T20 hosted a fun-filled holiday event at Virgin Megastore, Mall of the Emirates, where cricket excitement met festive cheer!

The event which captured the interest of children, adults and families included interactive cricket-themed games like book cricket, providing the participants the chance to win exciting DP World ILT20 gifts while securing the coveted 34-match tournament’s match tickets.

The ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in the Daily and Mega Raffles throughout the DP World ILT20 Season 3. The Daily Raffles will take place during every match, while the Mega Raffles will be held towards the final game. These raffles reflect this season’s theme—Epic Dreams and Wins!

Similar events will take place in the lead-up to the tournament across the three tournament venues; Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The DP World ILT20 Season 3 begins on Saturday, January 11, with a high-octane clash between the Dubai Capitals and the defending champions MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium — a rematch of Season 2’s final.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz). Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) will make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3 and dazzle the crowds.