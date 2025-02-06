England to play Afghanistan in Champions Trophy despite boycott calls

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (centre) celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of England's Mark Wood (left) during the ICC World Cup in New Delhi on October 15, 2023. — AFP file

England will play Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy later this month despite calls from British politicians to boycott the match over the Taliban regime's curtailment of women's rights.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that the fixture would go ahead in Lahore on February 26 after consulting with the UK government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England players.

More than 160 British politicians had called for a boycott as female participation in sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

That puts the Afghanistan cricket board at odds with ICC rules, though the men's team are allowed to compete.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson described the situation in Afghanistan as "gender apartheid" but said the match would take place.

"We remain of the view that a coordinated international response by the cricketing community is the appropriate way forward, and will achieve more than any unilateral action by the ECB in boycotting this match," he said.

"We have also heard that for many ordinary Afghans, watching their cricket team is one of the few remaining sources of enjoyment. As such, we can confirm that we will play this fixture."

Afghanistan have become a greater force in white-ball cricket in recent years, rising to eighth in the one-day international world rankings, just one place below England.