England still 'massively up for' Ashes finale, says Crawley

Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five of the drawn fourth Test

England's Zak Crawley during a practice session on Tuesday. — Reuters

By Reuters/AFP Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 7:27 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 7:28 PM

England are desperate to win the final Ashes Test against Australia despite a series victory no longer being possible as they look to build for the future, batter Zak Crawley said.

Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five of the drawn fourth Test due to the wet weather, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series ahead of the final Test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday.

The draw was agonising for England, who seemed to be on course to storm back from 2-0 down in the series to level things up after posting a first innings total of 592, with Crawley scoring a sensational 189.

"We're massively up for it. Any game, you want to win," Crawley told reporters. "As Ben Stokes says, we're building as a team, this isn't the end just because it's the end of the Ashes. Hopefully, it's very much the start.

"I think 2-2 would be fair. They had the better of us at Lord's, Edgbaston could have gone either way, we probably deserved this one and Headingley could have gone either way. So I think 2-2 would be right.

"It felt like we were getting on top of them for sure and if we'd won this game it would have been very interesting to see. They've got some very good players and would have bounced back but the momentum would have been with us for sure."

Meanwhile, England are set to make a decision over veteran paceman James Anderson's place in the side after naming an unchanged squad for this week's final Ashes Test.

Rain at the England great's Old Trafford home ground washed out all of Sunday's play and condemned the fourth Test to a draw.

That ensured holders Australia, 2-1 ahead with one to play, retained the Ashes and wrecked any chance of a winner-takes-all decider in London.

But an England win would square the series at 2-2 -- the same result as when they last staged the Ashes in 2019 -- and deny Australia a much longed for first away Ashes campaign triumph in 22 years.

England named an unchanged 14-man squad on Monday, with the spotlight on whether Anderson will still be in their XI come Thursday's opening day at The Oval.

Anderson's 689 Test wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler, with only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) ahead of him in the all-time list.

But in the current series Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken just four wickets in three Tests at a hugely expensive average of 76.75 apiece.

He took just the one wicket at Old Trafford after being rested for England's win in the third Test at Headingley.

But with Ollie Robinson fit following a back spasm and novice international fast bowler Josh Tongue also in the squad, England do have alternative options.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who struggled with stiffness near the end of the fourth Test, have impressed since being recalled into the side, while Stuart Broad is the leading wicket-taker in the whole Ashes.

