England stars leave IPL for Pakistan series ahead of T20 World Cup

England players Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks and Reece Topley have left their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to join the national side for the T20 series against Pakistan starting on May 22.

The four-match T20 series at home against Pakistan is a final warm-up event for England as they bid to defend their title at the ICC T20 World Cup (June 2-29) in the West Indies and USA

The four T20 internationals will be played in Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Buttler, a crucial player for Rajasthan Royals which is highly likely to qualify for the playoffs, has left the Men in Pink.

"We'll miss you, Jos bhai!," the Royals wrote on X.

In 11 innings this season, Buttler scored 359 runs at an average of 39.88. He also hit two centuries this season, with the best score of 107 not out.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru bid farewell to two of their English stars, all-rounder Will Jacks and pacer Reece Topley.

"Jacksy and Toppers are heading back home for international duties and we wish them all the very best. You were incredible in the camp and on the field this IPL. See you soon, lads. #PlayBold RCB #IPL2024," tweeted RCB.

Punjab Kings' England star Liam Livingstone left the IPL early to get his knee "sorted" ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Livingstone, 30, played just seven of 12 matches for Punjab, who have been knocked out of the playoff race for this season.

Livingstone, who has been named in England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, missed two matches early this IPL after he went down on the field.

He later did not make the playing XI but returned to the starting line-up last week.

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on social media.

"Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the IPL."

According to ESPNcricinfo, Livingstone's injury is not serious but requires rest before England play Pakistan in four T20 internationals this month.

Livingstone managed just 111 runs with a highest of 38 not out and returned three wickets with his spin bowling.

Other World Cup-bound England players including Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Phil Salt will begin to return home in the next few days.

