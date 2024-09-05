England captain Buttler to miss Australia T20 series with injury

A letter from America: Jamie Camero embraces University life as she braces for full-on golfing transition
‘There is a lot of time dedicated to golf in the U.S. which is why I chose to come here,’ says the UAE passport holder
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss this month's three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to a right calf injury, with Phil Salt leading the side in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.
Buttler, who also missed The Hundred, has been named in the squad for the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the same opponents later this month but remains a doubt, the ECB added.
Allrounder Jamie Overton, who made his Test debut in 2022, has been called up to replace Buttler in the T20 squad. Uncapped Jordan Cox has also been included in the ODI squad as cover after his earlier call up to the T20 squad.
The T20 series will be played between September 11-15 with the ODI series taking place from September 19-29.
England T20 Squad:
Phil Salt, Jofra Archer Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.
England ODI Squad:
Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.
ALSO READ:
‘There is a lot of time dedicated to golf in the U.S. which is why I chose to come here,’ says the UAE passport holder
The Dubai-based Englishman is joined by Scott, Rose, Lawrence and MacIntyre who have confirmed for the Race to Dubai Rankings event at Yas Links Abu Dhabi
New ballpark will be the first professional baseball field in the history of the Middle East and South Asia
The reigning Race to Dubai champion opened his 2024 season with a successful title defence at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and has remained among the top flight in world rankings
Aldeeb became paraplegic after being shot in the back by an Israeli soldier in 2001 during the second uprising against Israeli occupation
MyGolf Dubai joins forces with The Pro Shop Superstore to provide an ideal environment for players to practice and improve their skills without being affected by external conditions
Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
The ABA League serves as a qualifying tournament for the EuroLeague, considered the second most important basketball league globally after the NBA