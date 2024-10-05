Dubai: India bemoan 'harsh' T20 World Cup run-out row

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and batter Jemimah Rodrigues. — Photo courtesy ICC

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 1:01 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 1:03 AM

India star Jemimah Rodrigues described a run-out decision which went against her team as "harsh" as the Asian giants slumped to a shock defeat to New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The Black Ferns won by 58 runs after making 160-4 before bowling out India for 102 as they ended a 10-match losing streak.

There was controversy in the 14th over of the New Zealand innings when India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ran out Amelia Kerr with a throw from the deep to the wicketkeeper, who whipped the bails off.

However, the umpire called the batter back because the ball had been declared 'dead' when the end of the over was called.

Kaur remained unhappy and had a long discussion with the umpires before grudgingly getting back to the game, but Kerr was out for 13, caught, two balls later in the next over.

"New Zealand were pretty sure that it was a double run and Amelia Kerr went out which showed that the over was not called out yet and we all thought that, 'okay, I mean, we got that run out'," said Rodrigues.

"At the end, we respect the decision of the umpire and we were okay with that. But yeah, it's a bit harsh when Amelia Kerr herself walked out, because she knew she was out."

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was at the other end when the row, which delayed the game by around seven minutes, erupted. She went on to make an undefeated 57.

"I never heard the umpire call over but obviously that's up to the umpire's discretion in terms of when they think the ball's dead," said Devine.

"It was an interesting one, it probably broke a little bit of momentum and maybe stalled them a little bit but I think again that's part of cricket isn't it, people's interpretations are always going to be slightly different."

She added: "The cricket gods decided to be with us today and sometimes that's all it is isn't it?"

India will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster on Sunday at the same venue.

New Zealand will face Australia in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits fired South Africa to a crushing 10-wicket win over the West Indies in their opening match .

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba set up the win with bowling figures of 4-29 to restrict 2016 champions West Indies to 118-6 in Dubai.

Wolvaardt, who hit 59, and Brits, who made 57, then took charge to steer last year's finalists to 119-0 in 17.5 overs.

Wolvaardt was tested early in her knock by the West Indies bowlers but once she found rhythm, the right-handed opener reached her 50 in 45 balls.

"Not that easy," Wolvaardt said of her performance in the extreme heat of Dubai. "One of the harder knocks I have had physically, especially after fielding first."