Dubai: Free entry for UAE-Bangladesh Under-19 Asia Cup final

With hosts UAE creating history by making it to the final of the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced free entry to the final on Sunday.
The UAE lads have been on a dream run, so to speak, beating Sri Lanka in pool play and then getting the better of Asian giants Pakistan by 11 runs in the semifinal at the ICC Cricket Academy on Friday.
This is the first time that an UAE team will feature in the final of a top competition at the junior or senior level.
They take on Bangladesh, who beat India, in the other semifinal, in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
"The spectator stands will be open for free access for all fans for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup final between UAE and Bangladesh on Sunday, 17 December at the Dubai International Stadium," the ECB said in a statement.
Meanwhile, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board Mubashshir Usmani, also said in a statement: “On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, I request the fans to come in big numbers and support our youngsters who have made us proud with their outstanding performance. The final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday will have free entry for fans.”
