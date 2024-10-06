Dubai breaks attendance record in a T20 World Cup group game

India's fan cheer for their team during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:11 PM

The high-profile T20 Women’s World Cup game between India and Pakistan may have failed to produce a captivating contest, with the former winning comfortably by six wickets, but it broke the record for highest attendance in a group stage match of the global showpiece event at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Sixteen thousand fans turned up on Sunday afternoon defying the intense heat to support their teams in what was a new high for women’s cricket.

The 2024 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, but political unrest in the South Asian country forced the ICC (International Cricket Council) to move the tournament to the UAE.

While the tournament got underway on Thursday in Sharjah, all eyes were on the big game between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

And the fans made it a memorable occasion by turning up in big numbers at the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Stadium.

And the state-of-the-art stadium could not have celebrated its 100th T20 international stadium in a more glorious way.

Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Cricket Board, was delighted with the crowd attendance on Sunday.

“It’s extremely encouraging especially considering the short span of time we got to make all the preparations and to have this crowd,” Ahmad told the Khaleej Times.