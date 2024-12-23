Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar was a very special moment for me, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar. — X

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir shared interesting stories about his life as a cricketer, and the joy of dismissing India's batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the Cricket Predicta Show.

Amir, who announced his retirement recently, was only 17 when he got the big wicket of Tendulkar during the India-Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2009.

"Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar was the most special moment for me. I bowled to him only once in my life during the 2009 Champions Trophy, which was held in South Africa, and dismissed him while playing against India. I had seen him play cricket on TV and always used to think about how brilliant a batsman Sachin was," Amir said.

Tendulkar was dismissed for eight as India, chasing 303, were bowled out for 248 at Centurion.

"Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar was a big thing for me. For three days after his dismissal, I was not in my senses; I could not believe I had taken Sachin's wicket,' Amir recalled.

"When the captain handed me the ball, my heart was pounding. I took a deep breath and bowled to him. My condition was exactly like when I met Wasim Akram for the first time."

The left-arm pace bowler then praised another Indian superstar, Virat Kohli, hailing the 36-year-old as the best batter of this generation.

"Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation. I laugh when comparisons are made between him and Babar Azam, Steve Smith, or Joe Root. We cannot compare Virat Kohli to anyone because he has won so many matches for India, which seems impossible for any one player. Not just in one format, but in all three formats, Virat is the greatest batsman of this generation," he said.

"Kohli’s work ethic sets him apart from all players. After his bad phase in England in 2014, the way he made a comeback and then consistently performed for the next 10 years was no ordinary feat."

"His wicket in the 2017 Champions Trophy final was very important for us, which helped us win the final," Amir said. "If Virat had not been dismissed, we would have lost the final because we all know how exceptional Virat's record is while chasing runs."