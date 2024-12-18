Cummins, Lyon present signed Australian jersey to Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin receives the signed jersey. — ANI

Skipper Pat Cummins and top Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday presented a signed Australian Jersey to Ravichandran Ashwin as he bid adieu to cricket.

It took many by surprise when Ashwin walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The signs were there for the fans to see when a camera caught Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a heartfelt moment on the last day of the Test.

Ashwin was visibly emotional and Kohli embraced his friend, which made it clear that a big announcement was on the cards once the Test match ended.

Since the word spread about Ashwin's retirement, wishes have been pouring in, congratulating him for his illustrious career.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the moment was captured when the two Aussie cricketers gave the signed Australian jersey to Ashwin in the hallway of the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.