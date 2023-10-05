Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule: Complete list of fixtures, timings, venues

Captains of the ten participating teams in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the start of the tournament. Photo: AFP

The anticipation is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cricketing world is ready to witness the grand spectacle that is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As the tournament kicks off today (on October 5), passionate fans and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are poised for thrilling encounters, nail-biting moments, and unforgettable memories.

With 10 nations battling it out in 48 matches across 46 action-packed days, hosted at 10 distinctive venues, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a cricket extravaganza like no other. Here, we present the complete list of fixtures, timings, and venues for this epic sporting event.

Full list of World Cup ODI Matches

MATCH NO. MATCH DATE TIME (UAE local time) VENUE 1 England vs New Zealand Oct 5 12:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2 Pakistan vs Netherlands Oct 6 12:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Oct 7 9am Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 4 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Oct 7 12:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 5 India vs Australia Oct 8 12:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 6 New Zealand vs Netherlands Oct 9 12:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7 England vs Bangladesh Oct 10 9am Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 8 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Oct 10 12:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 9 India vs Afghanistan Oct 11 12:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 10 Australia vs South Africa Oct 12 12:30 pm Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 11 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Oct 13 12:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 12 India vs Pakistan Oct 14 12:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 13 England vs Afghanistan Oct 15 12:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14 Australia vs Sri Lanka Oct 16 12:30 pm Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 15 South Africa vs Netherlands Oct 17 12:30 pm Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 16 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Oct 18 12:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 17 India vs Bangladesh Oct 19 12:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 18 Australia vs Pakistan Oct 20 12:30 pm M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Oct 21 9am Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

20 England vs South Africa Oct 21 12:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 India vs New Zealand Oct 22 12:30 pm Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 22 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Oct 23 12:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 South Africa vs Bangladesh Oct 24 12:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 Australia vs Netherlands Oct 25 12:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 25 England vs Sri Lanka Oct 26 12:30 pm M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 26 Pakistan vs South Africa Oct 27 12:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 27 Australia vs New Zealand,Australia vs New Zealand Oct 28 9am Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 28 Netherlands vs Bangladesh Oct 28 12:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata 29 India vs England Oct 29 12:30 pm Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 30 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Oct 30 12:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Oct 31 12:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata 32 New Zealand vs South Africa Nov 1 12:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 33 India vs Sri Lanka Nov 2 12:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 34 Netherlands vs Afghanistan Nov 3 12:30 pm Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 35 New Zealand vs Pakistan Nov 4 9am M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 36 England vs Australia Nov 4 12:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 37 India vs South Africa Nov 5 12:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata 38 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Nov 6 12:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 39 Australia vs Afghanistan Nov 7 12:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

40 England vs Netherlands Nov 8 12:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 41 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Nov 9 12:30 pm M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 42 South Africa vs Afghanistan Nov 10 12:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 43 Australia vs Bangladesh Nov 11 9am Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 44 England vs Pakistan Nov 11 12:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata 45 India vs Netherlands Nov 12 12:30 pm M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 1st Semi-Final 1st team v 4th team (on points table) Nov 15 12:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2nd Semi-Final 2nd team v 3rd team (on points table) Nov 16 12:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata FINAL Nov 19 12:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

