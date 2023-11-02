Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit praises India's bowlers after magical performance

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews. — PTI

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 9:54 PM

After India became the first team to enter the World Cup semifinals with a stupendous performance against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma said he was delighted to see his side achieving the goal of reaching the last four stage with perfection.

India entered the semifinals of the tournament in cracking style, thrashing Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India's pacemen produced a devastating display to skittle out Sri Lanka for just 55.

Sri Lanka's woeful innings in Mumbai featured five noughts, with both their openers falling for golden ducks.

Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings with a top score of just 14.

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage as Sri Lanka slumped to 3-4, chasing 358.

The only bigger winning margin in a World Cup match was the 309-run defeat Australia inflicted upon the Netherlands, a non-Test side, in Delhi just over a week ago.

But this was India's biggest World Cup win, surpassing their 257-run hammering of Bermuda, another non-Test team, during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

"We're very happy knowing we have officially qualified (for the semifinals) now," said Rohit after his team made it seven wins out of seven.

"It's been a good effort from the entire squad... It has been clinical," he added.

Earlier, Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

But he still made 88 in an India total of 357-8 and shared a stand of 189 with opener Shubman Gill (92), after the second-ball exit of Rohit.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli during their partnership. — PTI

The duo were out in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 featuring six sixes.

"Shreyas is a very strong man, strong in his mind," said Rohit.

"He did exactly what he is known for, take on the bowlers, take on the opposition and hit sixes," added Rohit before praising the team for their unbeaten run in the tournament.

“The way we approached these seven games, it was quite clinical. Everyone put in the effort and a lot of individuals have put their hand up,” he said.

Facing a daunting chase, the visitors would have wanted a solid start at the Wankhede Stadium -- where India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.

Instead Pathum Nissanka was lbw for nought to Bumrah's very first ball and at the start of the second over Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip.

Mendis was bowled for one by Siraj to the delight of a raucous crowd.

Shami ensured there was no respite by dismissing Charith Asalanka with just his third delivery.

Then 14-5 was transformed into 14-6 next ball when Dushan Hemantha edged the remorselessly accurate Shami to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Dushmantha Chameera survived the hat-trick but was quickly caught behind for nought off Shami, who then clean bowled veteran Angelo Mathews for 12

Sri Lanka were now 29-8.

Mahesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha briefly kept India at bay before Shami had Rajitha caught in the slips for 14.

Jadeja ended the match by dismissing Dilsan Madushanka, who had led Sri Lanka's attack with 5-80.

Sri Lanka's total did top the 50 all out they made in a 10-wicket Asia Cup final defeat by India in Colombo in September.

They also avoided setting a new record for the lowest total in any one-day international, which stands at 35, and going under the corresponding World Cup mark of 36, posted by Canada against Sri Lanka in Paarl, South Africa, in 2003.

"I'm very disappointed. They bowled really well and got a bit of seam and swing...Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Bumrah, they're great bowlers," Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis said.

It was indeed yet another outstanding performance from the Indian bowlers in the tournament.

Rohit was chuffed to see his pace bowlers dominating on slow surfaces in India.

“Siraj is a quality bowler and if he does that with new ball things look different for us. He has got a lot of skills when he is operating with the new ball," he said.

“To put in a performance back-to-back against England and today (against SL), shows the quality of the seamers and if there is something in the conditions, they are quite lethal. I hope they continue the same way,” he added.

India’s next match is against South Africa and Rohit said his team is ready for the in-form Proteas.

“They (South Africa) are playing some good cricket, and so are we. It's going to be a great spectacle for the people out there and people of Kolkata are going to enjoy that game,” he said.

Brief scores:

India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs.

India 357/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 92, Virat Kohli 88, Shreyas Iyer 82, Ravindra Jadeja 35; Dilshan Madushanka 5/80)

Sri Lanka 55 all out in 19.4 overs (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohammed Shami 5/18, Mohammed Siraj 3/16, Jasprit Bumrah 1/8, Ravindra Jadeja 1/4)

Most World Cup wickets for India

Mohammed Shami 45 (14 innings)

Zaheer Khan 44 (23 innings)

Javagal Srinath 44 (34 innings)

Did you know?

India have lost just three out of 24 matches in the last three World Cups (2023, 2019, 2015). But two of those three defeats came in the semifinals.