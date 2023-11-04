UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan chase revised target of 342 in 41 overs in rain-reduced match

New Zealand had posted a mammoth 401 batting first

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 4:59 PM

Pakistan will chase a revised target against New Zealand after rain had stopped play in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan now require 342 in 41 overs, which means they need 182 from 19.3 overs.

Earlier, rain stopped play with Pakistan going strong in pursuit of New Zealand 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century, when the rains came down. Captain Babar Azam was on 47.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand racked up 401-6.

Web Desk

More news from Sports