Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan chase revised target of 342 in 41 overs in rain-reduced match

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 4:59 PM

Pakistan will chase a revised target against New Zealand after rain had stopped play in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan now require 342 in 41 overs, which means they need 182 from 19.3 overs.

Earlier, rain stopped play with Pakistan going strong in pursuit of New Zealand 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century, when the rains came down. Captain Babar Azam was on 47.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand racked up 401-6.