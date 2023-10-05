Cricket World Cup 2023: Empty seats for England-New Zealand match leave fans baffled

Photo: AFP

With a 132,000 capacity, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium in the world, the second-biggest in all of sport, and is the perfect venue to host the opening match of ICC World Cup 2023 in India between England and New Zealand.

But as the English cricketers took the ground to start their campaign and defend the title in the opening match on Thursday, players faced a largely empty stadium - and those in the crowd donned tops and face paint in the national colours of India.

There were only around 3,000-4,000 in the stands at the beginning of the match. Social media users reacted to the vacant seats, prompting questions about when the last time a World Cup opener had seen such a tepid reception. The fact that the game is being played on a working day and with home team, India, not involved, interest was always going to be lower.

Witnessing the empty stands, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to X and wrote, "Hopefully, after office hours, there should be more people coming in. But for games not featuring Bharat (India), there should be free tickets for school and college children. With the fading interest in 50 over game, it will definitely help that youngsters get to experience a World Cup game and players get to play in front of a full stadium."

Some wondered why most seats appeared sold out on the website and platforms like bookmyshow.

Many even suggested that the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai would have garnered a far more enthusiastic response as the venue for the World Cup opener. A cheeky comment from a handle called Mumbai Weather wrote on X: "First game of the World Cup and no one there to watch. This is why Wankhede should be hosting more non India matches. Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore etc loves cricket not just Indian cricket. We all know why Ahmedabad getting so many matches."

Amit Gupta, senior cricket writer from Mumbai also wrote: "It wasn't rocket science to start the tournament from Bombay or Madras or Bangalore... places that love their cricket even on a working Thursday.. but then."

Here are some more social media reactions:

Temperatures sizzled around 32℃ (89.6°Farenheit) with blazing sunshine, but those fans in the seats were undeterred, donning colourful costumes in the stands.

"It's just huge to watch the World Cup... you can understand the excitement," said Zubair Ahmed, a fan with his cheek painted in the Indian flag colours of orange, white and green, as the game got underway in Ahmedabad in western India at the start of a marathon tournament.

Amid the India flags, some fans were out to support the playing teams. England skipper Jos Buttler has a strong fan base in cricket-mad India, as he plays for the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals.

"Jos is the boss," said Santosh Dodiya, wearing an England jersey with the captain's name across the back. "It's my first time here and I am excited to watch my favourite player at this huge stadium."

Dodiya had travelled for over 500 kilometres (340 miles) from the neighbouring Rajasthan state. "I have especially come to watch him bat," he said. "Of course I want India to win, but England should reach the final."

Jyoti Malhotra, wearing a sari in Indian tricolour flag colours, said she was just "so excited" to be at the match.

But the big game she is looking forward is the tournament's blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. "I'm still looking for an India-Pakistan ticket," she said. "I'll be here for the final, hopefully India-Pakistan."

The match on October 14 in Ahmedabad is the most anticipated clash of the 50-over showpiece event.

With seats already all sold out, the fans have been turning to the black market and touts, with tickets for a normal stand costing 2000 rupees ($24) shooting up more than 25 times in cost to as much as 50,000 rupees ($600).

Fan Zubair Ahmed said if he could, he would go. "It's the most loved match in the world," he said. "The kind of emotions that flow when India win are so great, I can't explain it in words."

Despite the buzz, organisers fear stadiums will continue to look empty if fewer than 50,000 fans turned up for Thursday's game -- a likely scenario in matches not involving India.

Inputs from AFP

