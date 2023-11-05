Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka look to avoid last-place finish in pollution-hit Delhi

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session in New Delhi. — PTI

We have to wait until Monday morning to know if the ICC will go ahead with the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the air pollution in Delhi has raised serious concerns about the players' health.

If the officials give the green light for the game, this will be a battle of the laggards to ensure against finishing bottom of the points table.

Currently, England, going through a horrid campaign, are last-placed, but it could easily be these two teams or the Netherlands by the time the league stage finishes.

Frankly, neither Sri Lanka nor Bangladesh were expected to make it to the knockouts. But it was expected that they’d give a better account of themselves, considering the vast years of experience they have as well as the quality of players.

Both disappointed badly on that score. It could be said that Sri Lanka were somewhat unlucky with injuries, losing star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga before the tournament started, and a couple of more players later.

But even so, their performance was terribly inconsistent, with no clear game plan on how to manage the campaign.

Recriminations are bound to arise from such a poor campaign and one hears of demands for sweeping changes in the team and coaching staff back in Sri Lanka. Justifiably too.

Bangladesh haven’t suffered much because of injury. But there were controversies regarding the selection of the squad, and during the tournament, the playing XI, which has evidently led to a disjointed team, which in turn has shown up in the performances on the field.

As in Sri Lanka, a furore has erupted in Bangladesh over the team’s performance, with demands rising for heads to roll.

Whatever the result of this match, dissatisfaction and unhappiness in neither Sri Lanka nor Bangladesh will diminish. Both countries need to reboot to become competitive at the international level.

