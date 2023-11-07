Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh captain Shakib out of team's final game

The top three pairings from the event progress to the UAE Finals to be held on Saturday March 9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss his team's final World Cup match after fracturing his finger during their win over Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
Shakib scored 82 in Delhi, helping Bangladesh chase down 280, and took two wickets in a player-of-the-match performance.
"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.
"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks."
Shakib, 36, also made the appeal that led to the controversial 'timed-out' dismissal of Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews who called him a "cheat" on social media.
Shakib defended his decision, saying it was within the rules of the game.
Bangladesh, who play Australia in their last group match on Saturday, cannot reach the semifinals after claiming only two wins in eight matches.
