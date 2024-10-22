Cricket scrapped from Commonwealth Games 2026

Photo: Reuters

Cricket will not be part of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, which will take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Only ten disciplines will feature in the competition this time and Cricket, which made its return during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham through a women's T20 tournament after its last appearance in 1998 Kuala Lumpur CWG, is not in schedule. Australia had won the tournament, beating Harmanpreet Kaur-led India narrowly in the final. Australian women's team was led by legendary, multi-time World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning.

No specific reasons have been given yet for the sport being scrapped from the games along with field hockey, badminton, shooting and wrestling, among others.

"The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow - an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact - in doing so increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting," CWG CEO Katie Sadleir said, according to ESPNCricinfo,

Budgets, it would appear, is the reason for a much-more trimmed down CWG 2026.

This comes when cricket is all set for its return to Olympics, in the 2028 Los Angeles edition, after 128 years. Cricket was a part of Olympics back in 1900 and will now feature in T20 format in the LA Olympics. Great Britain had won the cricket gold medal in 1900, beating France in the final.