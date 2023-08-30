Cricket: England women to earn same match fees as men's team

The seven-time champion dominated Iran’s Hussein Vafaei who is almost half his age
The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has increased match fees for the women's team to bring them in line with the men's team, the governing body said on Wednesday.
The increase takes effect immediately, starting with the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday.
The decision follows record-breaking crowds at the Women's Ashes series in June and July, where the total attendance was 110,000 and all three one-day internationals were sold out.
"It's fantastic to see equal match fees," England women's captain Heather Knight said. "I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."
The change was recommended in a report released by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket last month, which said the women's match fees were 25% of the men's for white-ball matches and 15% for Test matches.
"We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now," ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.
"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes... However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."
ALSO READ:
The seven-time champion dominated Iran’s Hussein Vafaei who is almost half his age
Scotland have a tough challenge ahead after being drawn together with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland
Burnley, with the quickest goal of the season and a huge win, come off the bottom of the table
Andre Fletcher and Richard Gleeson win Player of the Match awards
The 2021 champion wants to take things one step at a time in Dubai
The Golden Visa awardee aims to qualify for invites for all the Senior Majors in 2024
Team Abu Dhabi batter has developed a strong affinity for the UAE capital and is excited about the country’s sporting future
Images on Instagram also show Iniesta wearing an Arabic Bisht coat, a black robe with an embroidered gold border — a status garment among Arab men