Cricket: Bangladesh beat UAE in Under-19 Asia Cup final

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 4:22 PM

Bangladesh outclassed the UAE in the Under 19 Asia Cup final with an emphatic 195-run win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 283, the home team were all out for just 87.

Opener Ashiqur Rahman (129) was the hero for Bangladesh with a magnificent hundred.

Ayman Ahamad took four wickets for the UAE.

But the home team's batting collapsed against the formidable Bangladesh team which remained unbeaten in the tournament.

The UAE, though, will take a lot of positives from this event, having made history by reaching the final with two unforgettable wins over Test-playing teams Pakistan (semifinals) and Sri Lanka (group stages).

