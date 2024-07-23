Charith Asalanka named Sri Lanka T20 captain ahead of India series

Sibling rivalry: Chantal edges sister Lara in thrilling playoff to claim Women’s English Under 25’s title at Woburn
Former UAE resident produces scintillating birdie-rich final round to secure her maiden victory in England
Sri Lanka has named Charith Asalanka their new T20 captain Tuesday ahead of a white-ball series against visiting India, the island's cricket board said Tuesday.
The 27-year-old middle-order batsman replaces Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down 11 days ago following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.
The board did not say if it was making changes to the ODI squad currently led by Kusal Mendis, while Dhananjaya de Silva remains Test captain.
The Indian team arrived on Monday ahead of the first of three T20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.
Sri Lanka T20 squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando.
