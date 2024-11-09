Champions Trophy: UAE likely to host India matches as team will not travel to Pakistan, reports say

Photo: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held next year.

As per ESPNCricinfo, BCCI told ICC that the central government has advised it to not visit Pakistan for the eight-team competition, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 next year. This latest development means that the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now have to decide on another plan, which is likely to involve a hybrid model plan as a part of which India will play its set of matches at some other venue while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Friday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had ruled out using a hybrid model for the tournament or if even a discussion took place on the subject. However, as per ESPNCricinfo, several contingency plans have been made months back in case of hybrid model being adopted. For India to play its set of matches, the UAE is likely a frontrunner because of its proximity to Pakistan. Also, Sri Lanka is on the shortlist as well.

ICC was informed of BCCI's stance on Pakistan's visit this week, as per ESPNCricinfo, but it could not be confirmed if BCCI had communicated their decision orally. It is possible that ICC is seeking a written communication on the matter before it is relayed to PCB. Naqvi had also insisted on Friday that PCB would need in writing, any objections BCCI has ahead of the tournament, so that they are communicated to the Pakistani government before a final decision is taken.

Naqvi's stance on India visiting Pakistan for the tournament was more unequivocal than ever on Friday, saying that PCB was not "prepared to accept" the hybrid model while also referring to the "great gestures" made by PCB previously, such as having Pakistan team travelling to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. The tournament took place after India had played the 2023 Asia Cup under a hybrid model, playing its matches in Sri Lanka, including the final. The rest of the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. Naqvi also made it clear that any future travel to India by the Pakistan team in future would be a government decision, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The schedule and ticketing details for the Champions Trophy are yet to be announced by ICC. As per ESPNCricinfo, a schedule announcement event to be held next week in Lahore is likely to be postponed because of these developments.