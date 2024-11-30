Champions Trophy: Dubai likely to host India matches, reports say

Photo: KT file

Dubai is likely to host India's matches in the Champions Trophy, media reports have said.

Pakistan are the original hosts of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 next year.

But the event's fate has been hanging in the balance since earlier this month, when the ICC said India had declined to visit Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, citing security concerns.

There were talks of an hybrid model being adopted where India would play their set of matches at a neutral venue like they did during the Asia Cup.

A meeting by the Dubai-headquartered International Cricket Council (ICC) was held briefly on Friday to resolve the impasse but was adjourned without a decision.

But, according to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with three conditions if they are to adopt the hybrid model.

As per the reports, it said that group matches involving India will be played in Dubai. If India qualify for the semifinal and the final, those matches too will be played in Dubai.

If India do not progress beyond the group stages of the tournament, the semifinal and the final will be held in Pakistan.

Another condition is that whenever India hosts ICC events in the future, Pakistan will not travel to India and will play their matches at a neutral venue.