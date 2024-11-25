Bumrah-inspired India rewrite the script in hostile Perth

India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah (centre) celebrates the victory with teammates. — AFP

India overcame an unpromising start to thrash Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth on Monday, laying down the gauntlet for the rest of the series and putting to bed any question marks about their form.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah led from the front with 3-42, named player-of-the-match after earlier picking up 5-30, as India wrapped up the comprehensive win well inside four days to take a 1-0 lead in the five game series.

This is Australia's first defeat in Perth's new Optus Stadium where the visiting teams had struggled to cope with the fast and bouncy wicket.

But India, after being bowled for 150 in the first innings, drew inspiration from Bumrah's superb bowling as they bowled Australia out for 104 before putting up a huge score of 487 for six in the second innings.

Chasing an improbable 534, Australia were all out for 238 in the fourth innings, with Bumrah finishing the match with eight wickets.

"We're a new side so I wanted to put myself in tough scenarios when we needed to do something, to make the job a bit easier for the new guys coming in," Bumrah said.

Travis Head staged a rearguard action to delay the inevitable with a defiant 89, as Australia made 238, but the hosts will have many questions and few solid answers ahead of the day-night second Test in Adelaide, starting Dec. 6, after being outplayed by the tourists.

"We couldn't get the breakthroughs, I thought they played really well. Not much really went our way this game," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said.

"We're clearly well off the mark, there's a lot to work on."

Without a series win over India in four attempts going back to 2015, Australia now will also have to face the fact that they have not won a home series after losing the opening Test for 55 years.

Bumrah bowled magnificently throughout the match on a surface that was all fizz and bounce on day one when 17 wickets fell but turned into a lifeless road that defied Australia's bowlers for the best part of two days.

Two wickets late on the third day to help decimate Australia's top-order, leaving them 12-3 at stumps chasing an improbable 534, was the cherry on top for Bumrah, but it was a four over spell late on day one which set the new tone for India.

The 30-year-old elected to bat first in seam-friendly conditions, a decision which has always paid dividends at Perth Stadium but one which he might have rued when his side were bowled out by tea for a paltry 150.

But with the home side reduced to 67-7 at stumps, courtesy of a spell from the skipper which accounted for debutant Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, the match had swung.

India's captain, who will now hand the reins back to new-dad Rohit Sharma, celebrated his 11th five-wicket haul on the first ball of day two, drawing an edge from Alex Carey, before Harshit Rana (3-48) mopped up the tail leaving Australia shell-shocked and all out for 104.

The match was swept away from Australia during India's second innings when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal recovered from a duck in his first dig to post a glorious 161 which blended caution and youthful aggression.

The 22-year-old bashed and slashed for 432 minutes, audaciously upper-cutting Josh Hazlewood for six over deep fine-leg to bring up his fourth test hundred.

He was ably supported by KL Rahul (77) during a 201-run opening stand, and eventually fell playing a full-blooded cut off Mitch Marsh straight to Smith at point.