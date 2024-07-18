India squad for Sri Lanka series announced; Suryakumar named T20I captain

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 6:44 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:03 PM

The BCCI announced Team India's squad for three T20Is and three ODIs on Thursday.

The Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav was named as captain for T20Is with Shubman Gill as the Vice Captain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the series. The T20I stretch of the series, taking place in Pallekele, will kick off on July 27 and will conclude on July 30. The ODIs will be begin in Colombo from August 2.