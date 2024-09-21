Basil over the moon after UAE's stunning last-over win over Namibia

Rashed Al Qemzi goes into the final round of the championship at Vila Velha de Rodao holding a six-point lead over Edgaras Riabko
All-rounder Basil Hameed was over the moon after playing a big role in the UAE’s stunning win over hosts Namibia in a high-scoring last-over thriller in the ICC CWC League 2 at Windhoek, Namibia, on Friday.
Chasing 314, the UAE reached home in the final over with just one wicket in hand.
Fantastic knocks from Vishnu Sukumaran (97 0ff 90 balls, 8 fours, 5 sixes), Hameed (71 off 47 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) and Ali Naseer (38 not out off 21 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) ensured the first points for the UAE in the qualifying tournament.
This was a crunch match for the UAE which had lost their opening match to the USA by 10 wickets in a tournament which is a part of the qualifying rounds for the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup.
“It was very important for us to have this win, especially after losing some initial matches in the WCL first round and also the way we lost the first match against USA,” Basil told the Khaleej Times from Windhoek on Saturday.
“Those defeats didn’t reflect who we are because we have worked very hard in the training camps in the UAE.”
Basil, who has played 99 international matches for the UAE, was especially pleased with newcomer Vishnu’s knock.
“Vishnu and I played together back home for Kerala and even in clubs. He is such an elegant player,” Basil said.
“I think full credit goes to the coach Lalchand Rajput Sir and captain Muhammad Waseem for backing him as a fresh player in international cricket although he has been in UAE domestic and camp for a while. Very happy for him and he truly deserved some applause.”
Hameed, who also took one wicket with his off-spin, said he was confident of delivering a match-winning performance when he walked in to bat with UAE struggling at 114 for five in the 26th over.
“I have always loved these situations. I have been in this situation for UAE many times and I am glad that I could contribute to my team’s success on most of these occasions,” said Basil who recorded his career-best score in ODIs.
“I love this kind of situation where the opponent is on top and they feel they have almost won the game. I think it brings the best out of me. Again the credit goes to our coach and captain. As a batting all-rounder, the team expects my contributions every time I step in. So very grateful.”
The match was still delicately poised when Basil and Vishnu fell in the space of two overs after their 155-run match-turning partnership for the sixth wicket.
But young all-rounder Ali Naseer, 20, who had earlier taken three wickets with his medium-pace bowling, stepped up with a fantastic innings to drag the team over the line in a nail-biting finish.
“A special mention to Ali Naseer for finishing the game in style,” Basil said.
“He is such a gutsy player and every time he shows us some spark either with the bowl or bat.”
The UAE will take on USA in their next game on September 24 before finishing their campaign against Namibia two days later.
For Basil, who made his international debut in 2019, the match against the US on September 24 will be his 100th international game.
“It’s good to be reaching this milestone (in my next game), but more than that, I have a big responsibility as a senior pro in the team,” he said. “Grateful to all the coaches, my family friends and well-wishers.”
Each match is important in the marathon ICC CWC League 2 as teams are vying for a place in the 2027 World Cup.
ALSO READ:
Rashed Al Qemzi goes into the final round of the championship at Vila Velha de Rodao holding a six-point lead over Edgaras Riabko
‘Overall, it was a solid day for me, but it's just the first round, and there's still a lot of golf to be played,’ he said
Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz were battling for third place in Baku when they collided and ended up in the wall
The series of a premier global route to enable elite amateur golfers to reach the highest level of competition
‘I need to perform at my best and hopefully have options moving forward,’ says the 24-year-old golfing talent
How a former cheerleader from the Philippines is inspiring women in golf to embrace life's challenges and to be kind
Dubai Basketball aims to unite the UAE under the banner of basketball, fostering inclusivity
The event promises a thrilling conclusion to the season as teams clash in a unique knockout format, making every match crucial in the battle for golf’s biggest payday as The Challenge Tour is in Italy