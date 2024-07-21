Bashir shines as Windies collapse and England win series

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Joseph. — Reuters

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 11:19 PM

Spinner Shoaib Bashir took five wickets as England bowled out West Indies for 143 to secure a 241-run victory on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The touring side, chasing 385 to win, started well thanks to a solid opening partnership of 61 between captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis.

The dismissal of Louis by Chris Woakes, however, prompted a collapse as West Indies lost five wickets in 35 balls.

After Louis was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for 17, Kirk McKenzie edged Bashir to Smith for one and Brathwaite fell for 47 when he feathered a catch to Smith off Woakes.

Kavem Hodge, who made a century in the first innings, was trapped lbw by Bashir for a duck and Alick Athanaze edged Bashir to Joe Root at slip for one to leave the West Indies reeling at 82-5.

Kevin Sinclair did not last long, skying a catch off his wrist to Zak Crawley in the slips off Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson trapped Joshua Da Silva lbw for 14.

Atkinson bowled Alzarri Joseph for a duck, Bashir bowled Jason Holder for 37 and the spinner bowled Shamar Joseph for eight to complete figures of 5-41.

"I didn't see it happening that quickly after the opening partnership," England captain Ben Stokes told the BBC.

"You could see at the end of our innings the wicket started misbehaving, I thought the way we fought back after that first wicket was impressive. On a wicket that didn't really do that much, I thought Shoaib showed his class."

Earlier, Root compiled a stylish century to lead England to a second-innings total of 425 all out.

Root made 122, his 32nd Test hundred, after Harry Brook plundered a rapid 109.

Brook, who faced only 132 deliveries, struck 13 fours in his fifth test century and first on home soil, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 189 with Root to give England control of the match.

Brook was caught by wicketkeeper Da Silva off Seales and Stokes (eight) and Jamie Smith (six) were dismissed shortly before lunch.

Root held firm, however, and reached three figures with a crisp drive to the cover boundary.