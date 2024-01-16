Bangladesh's Hossain banned for 2 years on corruption charges

A Round Three 68, puts me exactly where I started off in Tied 10th with one round to play
Banglaesh allrounder Nasir Hossain has been banned for two years from all forms of cricket, with six months suspended, for breaching the sport's anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old admitted three charges of failing to disclose that he was "approached to engage in corrupt conduct", receiving an iPhone as a gift and not cooperating with the investigation after being charged by the ICC in September.
"Mr Hossain has chosen to admit to the charges and has agreed to the sanction in the place of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April 2025."
Hossain, who has played 19 Tests and 65 One-Day Internationals for Bangladesh, has not represented his country since 2018.
ALSO READ:
A Round Three 68, puts me exactly where I started off in Tied 10th with one round to play
The 2015 Asian Cup champions were in full control of their Group B match as Indian legs tired
The win pushed the Blues up two places in the league table to eighth above Manchester United and Newcastle United
A bogey-free 63 helped the English golfer claim a one-shot lead over the Northern Irishman after a captivating day’s play at the Dubai Creek Resort
Football royalty thrill fans at Sharjah Sports Club Stadium on the third day of ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’
Coach Paulo Bento’s squad are looking to win the tournament for the first time in history having reached the final in 1996
Coach Marquez says he was very glad because the players gave 200 percent
Squad believe they have a big responsibility to deliver a message for the whole world in this tournament