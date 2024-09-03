Bangladesh make history, win Test series against Pakistan

'That was such a special week hosting in my home country, India;, said the Dubai Golden Visa holder and tournament host
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi to register their first Test series win over the South Asian rivals on Tuesday.
Bangladesh cruised to 42 for no loss in seven overs before bad light and subsequent rain forced early stumps on the penultimate day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.
On the final day of the Test, their batters played sensibly as they achieved the target losing four wickets.
Opener Zakir Hasan top-scored with 40 for the visitors while Mominul Haque made 34.
Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (21 not out) took the team home with their 32-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Pakistan had made 274 in their first innings. In reply, Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous position of 26 for six to post 262 in their first innings.
The Bangladesh bowlers then restricted Pakistan to just 172 all out in the second innings before their batters completed a historic series win on Tuesday.
Bangladesh had won the opening Test by 10 wickets on Aug. 25 in their first ever Test victory against Pakistan.
(More to follow)
