Bangladesh end 10-year wait for ICC Women's T20 World Cup win 

Bangladesh claimed their first win at an ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup since 2014 as they defeated debutants Scotland by 16 runs.
Saskia Horley took three late wickets to stifle Bangladesh who had been led by Sobhana Mostary as she produced her highest international score of 36, as they made 119 for seven.
Chasing 120, Scotland repeatedly went from comfort to chaos with Sarah Bryce unable to build partnerships as Bangladesh closed out a historic triumph.
Their bowlers strangled the Scotland reply and in spite of Bryce's 49 not out from 52 balls, the newcomers could only muster 103-7 in reply, handing Bangladesh their first win in a T20 World Cup in a decade.
"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty.
"We had in our minds that this is our moment. Means a lot."
Ritu Moni was named player of the match for her parsimonious spell of 2-15 from four overs.
It was a tough opener for both sides with temperatures hitting 38 degrees celsius and the batters stymied by a sluggish pitch and slow outfield.
There were just 15 fours in the match and no sixes to cheer the sparsely-populated stands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
"It was not very easy to bat on initially," said Joty who was playing her 100th T20I.
"We had a good total and we kept believing in ourselves. We have a very good spin attack.
"We are trying to get the momentum and we got it.
"Very happy that we fought back and seeing them (the girls) smile is the biggest inspiration."
Scotland, meanwhile, were left to rue some poor fielding which saw three simple catches go to ground.
"We were a little bit sloppy in the field," said skipper Katheryn Bryce.
"A couple of misfields and overthrows. Those little things can cost you in the end.
"It was always going to be tough (playing our first match), getting over the nerves. It was nice to get out there, put in some fight."
