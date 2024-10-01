Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan cricket team captain

Muhammad Waseem is the third fastest to reach this milestone in T20Is
Babar Azam resigned as the Pakistan cricket team captain on Tuesday, the cricketer announced through a post via social media.
Taking to X, the Azam wrote: "Dear fans, I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here is his full statement:
"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role.
Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.
By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.
I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me.
I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.
Thank you for your love and support."
Muhammad Waseem is the third fastest to reach this milestone in T20Is
The 26-year-old Slovenian won the 273km race around Zurich in a time of 6hr 27min 30sec
Rayan Ahmed finishes four shots behind Morocco's Youssef El Hali in the individual category
Chinese wildcard, Zhang Shuai, reached the last 16 to add another chapter to her fairytale tournament
Jackson Bell wins Pro Individual Title with impressive three-Under 69
Afghanistan played their first Fifa Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan this month, rubbing shoulders against top teams like Argentina, Paraguay and Ukraine
They are poised to make a strong push for the championship as they head into the final 18 holes
The event will spotlight 104 young golfers aged 11 to 18, all eager to showcase their skills on the newly enhanced back nine at Arabian Ranches