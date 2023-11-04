Babar Azam goes on shopping spree in India, buys Rs700,000 designer sherwani

Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:21 PM

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has truly been making the most of his trip to India.

The star batter has reportedly been buying jewellery and clothes during his stay in the neighbouring country.

According to local media reports, Azam went to a local Sabyasachi store and bought a sherwani worth Rs700,000, fuelling rumours of his upcoming wedding.

Certain sections of the media say that the ace cricketer is set to tie the knot in December, this year.

Yesteday, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur described the tight security facing his team at the World Cup in India as "stifling", leaving players feeling as if they are "back in Covid times".

Several Pakistan players have already suffered fever and flu at various stages of the tournament which fast bowler Hasan Ali attributed to "room sickness".

Players are not allowed to venture out of their hotel without heavy security, forcing them to spend most of their time in hotel rooms.

