Australia's tail wags to frustrate India in Melbourne Test

Australia's Nathan Lyon (left) and Scott Boland during their crucial last wicket partnership on Sunday. — AFP

A Marnus Labuschagne half-century and stubborn tail-end batting drove Australia to a 333-run lead at the end of day four in the fourth Test in Melbourne on Sunday, leaving India facing a record chase to steal victory.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland marched off to a big ovation from home fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having combined for an unbeaten 55-run partnership for the final wicket as Australia went to stumps at 228 for nine.

Lyon was 41 not out, with number 11 Boland on 10 and India's hopes of winning badly diminished in the final hour.

With the five-Test series level at 1-1, India's pace dynamo Jasprit Bumrah threatened to turn the match with a three-wicket burst before tea in front of 43,867 fans.

But number three Labuschagne (70) and his captain Pat Cummins (41) steadied Australia with a 57-run partnership before Boland and Lyon frustrated India further.

The day ended sourly for the tourists when Bumrah had Lyon caught in the slips by a juggling KL Rahul in the final over -- with a no-ball.

Only one team has chased more than 300 for victory in an MCG test; England mowed down 332 to beat Australia in 1928.

While Boland and Lyon made the going look easy, Labuschagne said there was enough in the pitch for Australia's bowlers on day five.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australian batsman Alex Carey. — AFP

"The movement (off the seam) has probably been the same but just the amount of bounce is significantly lower," Labuschagne told reporters of the changing wicket.

"So that makes for pretty tricky batting because more balls are hitting the stumps from a shorter length."

As impressive as Australia's rearguard resistance was, it followed some shoddy middle order batting.

Having been in command at 80 for two, Australia crumbled in a Bumrah-led onslaught to slump to 91 for six.

Mohammed Siraj triggered the collapse when Steve Smith chased a wide, full delivery and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to be out for 13.

Bumrah had Travis Head caught at square leg for one to earn his 200th Test wicket.

He struck again four balls later to remove number six Mitchell Marsh for a duck with a gloved catch to Pant before bowling Alex Carey through bat and pad for two.

Australia were wobbling but Cummins rode out the storm with typical defiance.