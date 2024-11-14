Australia's second-string attack sink Pakistan in T20 shootout

Australia's players walk off the field after winning the first T20 International against Pakistan. — AFP

Australia's second-string pace attack produced a first-rate display to sink Pakistan with a comprehensive 29-run win in the weather-truncated first T20 International on Thursday.

After rain and storms delayed the start of the match and eventually reduced it to a seven-over shootout, Glenn Maxwell smashed 43 off 19 balls to help Australia post 93-4.

Australia had the match in the bag when they reduced their rivals to 16-5 inside 15 deliveries with Pakistan's reckless top order looking clueless as to how to pull off the short chase.

Earlier put in to bat, Australia milked 33 runs in the first two overs but Haris Rauf applied the break, conceding only three runs in his opening over while picking up Matthew Short's wicket.

Maxwell targeted Rauf in the bowler's next over, hitting him for two sixes and a four.

Abbas Afridi brought relief for Pakistan by dismissing Maxwell and Tim David in his first over but Marcus Stoinis smashed 21 not out off seven balls in his late cameo.

Sahibzada Farhan began Pakistan's reply by hitting the first two balls from Spencer Johnson before the wheels came off their chase.

Johnson removed Farhan before Xavier Bartlett (3-13) took over, dismissing Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, who fell for a two-ball duck, and Usman Khan in his opening over.

Nathan Ellis (3-9) also began with a two-wicket over, removing Babar Azam and Irfan Khan to leave Pakistan reeling.

Abbas made 20 not out off 10 balls and Pakistan eventually managed 64-9 with Adam Zampa claiming two wickets in two balls.

Australia rested several key players, including T20 captain Mitchell Marsh and their frontline pace attack, putting Josh Inglis in charge.