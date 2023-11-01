Australia's Glenn Maxwell ruled out of England clash after golf buggy crash rules

Fans of both sporting greats flood the comments of the video, pointing out the stars' camaraderie and humble natures
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the Cricket World Cup clash with old rivals England after falling off a golf buggy and suffering concussion, media reports said Wednesday.
The 35-year-old came off the back of the buggy in the dark after playing a round on Monday as players took a break between matches at the marathon tournament. As well as concussion, Maxwell picked up significant bruising, said cricket.com.au, the digital arm of Cricket Australia.
It is the second freak accident to befall Maxwell in the last 12 months after he broke his leg at a friend's birthday party in November 2022.
Maxwell blasted his way into the record books at the World Cup last week when he hit the fastest hundred in tournament history off just 40 balls in a 309-run demolition of the Netherlands in New Delhi.
Although Maxwell will sit out Saturday's game against England at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, he is expected to return for the later stages of the tournament.
After facing defending champions England, the Australians will tackle Afghanistan at Mumbai on November 7 and conclude their group campaign in Pune against Bangladesh on November 11.
Five-time champions Australia are currently in fourth spot in the 10-team table and well-placed to reach the semi-finals after winning four of six games so far.
