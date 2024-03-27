Australia-India Test series to start in Perth late November

With MS Dhoni set to play his last IPL tournament, BCCI have announced MA Chidambaram Stadium as a tentative venue
Perth will host the first match of a blockbuster five-Test series against India from November 22, Cricket Australia (CA) said Tuesday as it released its international schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The series will then move to Adelaide for a day-night Test and then Brisbane's Gabba, which traditionally was the opening venue of Australia's Test summer.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground will stage the Boxing Day Test and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will wrap up at Sydney Cricket Ground starting on January 3.
CA chief executive Nick Hockley called it "one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory".
"Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been put on the same footing as the (men's) Ashes with a five-Test series for the first time since 1991-92," he said.
Australia have not beaten India in a home series since 2014-2015.
The hosts have, however, won all four previous Tests at Perth Stadium.
"We're confident the schedule will maximise viewership and attendances and there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country," said Hockley
Also released on Tuesday were dates for Australia's home one-day and Twenty20 series against Pakistan in November that will precede the India Test series, and the Women's Ashes against old rivals England.
The final match of the Women's Ashes, starting January 30, 2025, will be the first women's Test at the MCG since 1949.
Australia v India Test series schedule:
November 22-26: 1st Test, Perth
December 6-10: 2nd Test, Adelaide
December 14-18: 3rd Test, Brisbane
December 26-30: 4th Test, Melbourne
January 3-7, 2025: 5th Test, Sydney
