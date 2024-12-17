Australia frustrated as India avoid follow-on in Gabba Test

Akash Deep (left) and teammate Jasprit Bumrah celebrate after they help India save the follow on on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. — AFP

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep mounted a defiant 10th wicket stand to help India avoid the follow-on on day four of the third Test in Brisbane on Tuesday as Australia's slight hopes of victory were further diminished by an injury to Josh Hazlewood.

Deep sent a thick edge off Pat Cummins flying over a leaping fielder at gully for four runs to push India to safety, sparking celebrations among the visitors at the Gabba.

Number 11 Deep smashed the Australia captain for six two balls later, then blocked another delivery before stumps were called due to failing light.

Deep was unbeaten on 27, with Bumrah on 10, the tailenders having pushed India to 252 for nine, still 193 runs behind Australia's first innings 445.

The unbroken 39-run partnership has all but saved India from defeat, with Australia forced to bat again and left with little time to take another 10 wickets.