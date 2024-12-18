Australia declare on 89-7, set India 275 to win 3rd Test

Photo: AFP file

Australia declared on 89-7 in their second innings Wednesday, setting India 275 for an unlikely victory on the final day of the third Test in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Australia lost quick wickets with their attacking approach, and were at one stage 33-5.

India, who were all out in their first innings for 260 earlier Wednesday in reply to Australia's 445 in the rain-hit Test, will have 54 overs to bat to either win the match or hold on for a draw.

But with a big band of storms approaching the Gabba, the weather may well have the final say in the match's outcome.