Australia cricketer David Warner looking to draw curtains on his international career

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 5:47 PM

After calling his time in Test and ODI career, Australia opener David Warner wants to "finish" his international career after winning another coveted title for the Kangaroos in the forthcoming T20 World Cup this year.

The talismanic batter had a fairytale ending to his red-ball career as Australia sweeped Pakistan in a three-match Test series.

After Australia's 8-wicket victory in the third Test on Saturday, Warner talked about the T20 World Cup in June being his "finishing goal" and bringing an end to his prolific international career which saw him make his debut in the same format against South Africa in 2009.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"That [the T20 World Cup] was my finishing goal if I wasn't getting to here [to Sydney]. That was my last hurrah, the Twenty20s. I started my career in Twenty20 cricket and will finish my career in Twenty20 cricket. Think it's fitting. I really enjoy the game but most importantly I want to win another World Cup for Australia," Warner said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

He also went on to talk about his plans to join the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder for their upcoming clash against Sydney Sixers next Friday.

Warner's plans to join the team are still unclear as he will be busy attending his brother's wedding. But he admitted that he has arrangements in place for joining the team before the BBL clash.

"I've got a couple of aircraft booked, pending weather. It's a fine line. I might be tight but I'm trying my best to make it work for that day," Warner said after his final Test in Sydney as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I definitely am keen to pursue playing Big Bash next year. There's going to be conversations behind the scenes to allow me to do that. Obviously, I've joined the Fox commentary team next year during the Test series against India, which I'm looking forward to," Warner stressed.

Warner's two-year deal with Sydney Thunder will come to an end after this season.

"There's a BBL window that we're able to play...so I would like to play that in and around the commentary stuff. I've just got to make sure that I'm, one, playing to the best of my ability and, two, not hindering the team's performances or upsetting the balance of the team," he added.

ALSO READ: