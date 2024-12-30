Mon, Dec 30, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 29, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Australia beat India to take 2-1 lead in Test series

Chasing 340, India were bowled out for 155 in the last session of the fifth day

Published: Mon 30 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM

Updated: Mon 30 Dec 2024, 10:55 AM

Australian players celebrate the final wicket on day five of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AFP

Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test in Melbourne to take 2-1 lead in the five-Test series.

Chasing 340, India were bowled out for 155 in the last session of the fifth day.


(More to follow)



